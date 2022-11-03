The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy and mild with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low near 50 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 53 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 20% chance of rain especially across the mountains. The high will be 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 76 degrees.

We keep a few scattered showers in the forecast for Sunday night with a low near 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 77 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a high of 65 degrees.

