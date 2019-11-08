Outlook: Arctic blast could bring record low temperatures to our region

(WJHL)- Your Storm Team 11 forecast is calling for bone-chilling temperatures for at least the next week! The Tri-Cities and most of the eastern half of the U.S. will see below-average temperatures over the next 6-10 days.

Grab the jackets, hats, and gloves on your way to the Touchdown Friday Night games tonight! Temperatures at kickoff will already be in the mid-30s. Mostly clear skies will continue into tonight.

We will be waking up to temperatures in the mid-20s Saturday morning. On Wednesday and Thursday, we have the potential to break our record low temperatures. The record low temperature on November 13th is 19 degrees set in 1986. Storm Team 11 is currently forecasting 18 degrees!

While nights will be cold, your weekend is looking beautiful! Highs on Saturday will be near 50 degrees and near 60 degrees on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine will be in store.

Storm Team 11 is continuing to track the potential of our first snowfall in the Tri-Cities late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A dusting or a light accumulation of snow is possible with this system. The main story with this weather maker is another blast of cold air.