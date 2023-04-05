The Storm Team 11 calls for scattered showers rolling through the overnight tonight. Looking at a 30% chance of rain with a low of 59 degrees.

Starting off out Thursday with a few thunderstorms and scattered showers for the rest of the afternoon and evening. The chance of rain will be 70% with a high of 74 degrees. Winds will be gusty coming up from the south 5-15 mph.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Lingering showers continue through Thursday night. The low will be 50 degrees.

More scattered showers on tap for our Friday we will see a 50 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 60 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Friday night with a low of 45 degrees.

A 50% chance of scattered showers on tap for Saturday with a high of 63 degrees.

Showers taper off Saturday night with a low of 40 degrees. Just in time for the Easter Bunny to make a visit to the region!

Easter Sunday we will see a mix of sun and clouds, so any Easter plans look good to go! The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Sunday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Monday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 69 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 42 degrees.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 75 degrees.

And on tap for next Wednesday, mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 78 degrees.

Have a great night!