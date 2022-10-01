The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for traces of former Hurricane Ian still affecting the area with periods of light rain tonight and a low of 48 degrees

Tomorrow light rain moves through the area as the last traces of Ian circulate around the former eye of the storm into our area with a chilly high of 57 degrees.

Patchy fog late tomorrow night as the rain finally tapers off with a low of 48 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday as we start to dry out with a high of 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday as the forecast with a high of 70 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 71 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 73 degrees.

Isolated showers do make their way back into the forecast as a cold front makes its way through the area by next Friday with a 20% chance of rain and a high of 66 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast for next Saturday with a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great weekend!