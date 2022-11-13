The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 25 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees.

Clouds begin to increase late Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with snow at times, especially in the higher elevations. The high will be 43 degrees.

We could see a little rain and snow lingering from earlier in the day Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high will be 46 degrees.

We are looking at partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain and wintry mix showers and a chilly high of 44 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday with a high will be 46 degrees.

As for next Saturday, looking at partly cloudy skies with a high of 48 degrees.

And for next Sunday, sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees.

Have a great week and stay warm!