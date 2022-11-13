The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 25 degrees.
Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees.
Clouds begin to increase late Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with snow at times, especially in the higher elevations. The high will be 43 degrees.
We could see a little rain and snow lingering from earlier in the day Tuesday night with a low near 34 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high will be 46 degrees.
We are looking at partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 30% chance of rain and wintry mix showers and a chilly high of 44 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Friday with a high will be 46 degrees.
As for next Saturday, looking at partly cloudy skies with a high of 48 degrees.
And for next Sunday, sunny skies with a high of 49 degrees.
Have a great week and stay warm!