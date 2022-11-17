The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies for the overnight with a cold low of 22 degrees.

Partly cloudy on tap for tomorrow with a chilly high near 44 degrees.

Passing clouds skies in the forecast tomorrow night with a low of 23 degrees.

Morning clouds with afternoon sun in the forecast on Saturday with a high of 42 degrees.

Mostly clear in the forecast on Saturday night with a low 20 degrees.

Sunny skies in the forecast on Sunday with a cold high of 40 degrees.

Clear skies in the forecast for Sunday with a very chilly low of 19 degrees.

Sunny skies in the forecast on Monday with a high of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast with a low around 28 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast on Tuesday with a high near 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday night with a low around 35 degrees.

Partly sunny skies in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees.

And for Thanksgiving Day, mostly cloudy skies with a high of 56 degrees and a 20% chance of showers.

Stay warm and have a great night!