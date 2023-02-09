This week on Star Watch you will be able to see multiple planets as well as an opportunity to see the Green Comet once again.

On February 10th at about 07:00PM, you will be able to see Mars with the naked eye. You want to look towards the western sky and keep an eye out for red star. That is the planet Mars!

And if you are wearing binoculars, you’ll actually be able to see the Green Comet pass right in front of Mars.

The Green Comet also known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) will not be as bright in the sky as it was last week but still will be seen if looking through a telescope.

And very fitting for Valentine’s Day you will be able to see a planet pair in the night sky! Neptune and Venus will be side by side on February 14th. In the Western sky about an hour after sunset, you will be able to see both of these planets and fairly close range.

Keep stargazing everybody!