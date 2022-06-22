(WJHL) — A Code Orange Health Advisory has been issued for the Tri-Cities region on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Alert means that it will not be safe for sensitive groups to remain outside for long periods of time. People with difficulties breathing should limit their time outdoors.





Those who must be outside are advised to limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. Storm Team 11 suggests scheduling outdoor activities in the morning or evening when the ozone is lowest.

Increased ozone traps pollutants to the ground and forms a haze in the atmosphere.

The advisory will last until Wednesday night.