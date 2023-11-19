The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for afternoon sunshine with a high of 63 degrees. Clouds will be on the increase tonight with a low of 36 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 62 degrees. High wind watches for the northeast TN mountains. will go into effect Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. Gusts could reach 70 mph in some of the very highest peaks. In addition, there will be a 20% chance of a few showers later in the evening. Monday night we will see showers moving in under cloudy skies. The low will be 43 degrees.

Another system moves into the region Tuesday bringing an 80% chance of widespread rain to the area. Keep this in mind if you will be traveling during the upcoming holiday week. The high will be 60 degrees with breezy conditions expected through the morning hours. Tuesday night will be cloudy with intermittent showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

Wednesday looks like our first possible brush with winter weather. We will see a 60% chance of rain with even a few snow showers mixed in at times across the mountains later in the afternoon and evening. Accumulation if any will be light. The high will be 50 degrees. Wednesday night we will see lingering drizzle and mountain flurries continue. The low will be cold at 33 degrees.

Thanksgiving Day will start will a few clouds and cold temperatures. Keep that in mind if you plan to participate in any of the region’s Turkey Trots. The afternoon will feature sunshine and cool temperatures. The high will be 53 degrees. Thursday night will be clear and cold with a low of 34 degrees.

Black Friday will start chilly with partly cloudy skies expected with a high of 58 degrees.

Next Saturday, the weather will remain quiet for those of you traveling home with mostly cloudy skies and a high of 60 for the Tri-Cities.

Have a great Sunday.