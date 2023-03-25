The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of scattered showers and a possible stray thunderstorm through the afternoon into the evening. The chance of rain is 30% through the afternoon and evening.

Northeast Tennessee, Eastern Kentucky and Southwest Virginia is under a Wind Advisory until 8PM tonight. These areas can see 15-30mph with gusts up to 50mph. The East Tennessee Mountains are under a High Wind Watch until 2PM this afternoon. These areas will see 25-30mph sustained winds with gusts of 60mph. The high will be 77 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and mild with a high of 73 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 48 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 30% chance of a quick shower. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 44 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower in the evening. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with chilly low temperatures. The low will be 35 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 61 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Sun and clouds on tap for Thursday with clouds pushing into the region through the evening. The high will be 66 degrees.

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be possible Thursday night and into Friday. The low will be 48 degrees Thursday night with a high on Friday near 73 degrees.

Have a great day!