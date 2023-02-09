The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Friday with a 20% chance of a few quick showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a low of 34 degrees.

Low pressure will move into the Southeast, which could bring rain sleet and snow into our area late Saturday into Sunday. Everyone has the chance of seeing accumulating snow but that all depends on the track of the low-pressure system, the amount of snow across the region this weekend is uncertain as the low is still developing. The high on Saturday will be 52 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies and a chance of snow across the region into our Sunday and Sunday night. The high on Sunday will be 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are back on Monday as we start to warm up again with a high of 49 degrees.

Mostly partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of showers on tap for Tuesday with a high of 54 degrees.

Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Wednesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and a high of 62 degrees.

And for next Thursday, a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 63 degrees.

Have a great night!