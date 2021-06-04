A warm weekend on the way with a chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low near 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms across the higher elevations. The high will be warm at 85 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a 20% chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The low will be 62 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high will be 85 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a slight chance of a shower. The high low will be 63 degrees.

Our weather pattern will be changing next week with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon and evening.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 82 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will be in the lower 80’s with overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 60’s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80’s and low temperatures in the middle 60’s. The chance of rain is 50% Thursday and 60% on Friday.

Have a weekend!