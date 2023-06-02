The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies Friday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast on Saturday with a 20% chance of pop-up afternoon and evening storms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Saturday night, skies will be partly cloudy with a low of 58 degrees.

Sunday, we will see a 30% chance of showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. The high will be 82 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night with a low of 56 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are on tap for Monday with a high of 80 degrees. There will be a 30% chance of storms through Monday afternoon and evening.

Scattered showers taper off Monday night leaving partly cloudy skies and a low of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of rain through most of the day. The high will be 75 degrees.

Showers taper off Tuesday night with a low of 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Wednesday with a high of 76 degrees. There is a 30% chance of a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 76 degrees.

And for next Friday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 78 degrees with a 20% chance of an afternoon and evening shower or thunderstorm.

Have a great night and have a wonderful weekend!