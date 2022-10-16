The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for scattered showers in the forecast for tonight.

The chance of rain is 80% with the possibility of a strong thunderstorm. The low on Sunday night will be 50 degrees.

Download the WJHL Weather App from the App Store or Google Play.

Things clear out on Monday with sunny skies in the forecast and a high of 65 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

As the pattern starts to change, very cold air will be pushed into our area from the north cooling us down and creating the first widespread freeze of the season.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a chilly high of 47 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with frost and freeze. The low will be 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with freeze and frost and a low of 27 degrees.

Clear skies are in the forecast for Thursday as temperatures start to warm back up with a high near 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast on Friday with a high near 59 degrees.

Have a great week!