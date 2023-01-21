

Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clouds are going to be moving in as we head into the overnight. The low will be 35 degrees.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 48 degrees. Rain will start early Sunday morning. Showers will be light to start with heavier showers rolling through in the late afternoon evening hours. Rain totals will be a half inch with some areas getting about an inch of rain if caught in a heavier downpour.

We will keep cloudy skies and rain in the forecast Sunday night changing to freezing rain in the higher elevations in the early hours of Monday morning. The low will be 36 degrees. The rain will turn to snow in the morning hours of Monday.

There is a 50% chance of snow throughout the day Monday. The high will be 42 degrees.

Accumulation of snow in the higher elevations is about 1-2 inches. Trace amounts to 1 inch across Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

Skies will start to clear Monday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Tuesday starts off mostly sunny with clouds moving in through the late afternoon and evening. The high will be 51 degrees.

Cloudy skies are back Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Look for cloudy skies Wednesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 53 degrees.

On Thursday a 50% chance of snow showers is forecast with a high of 39 degrees.

A 30% chance of lingering snow showers is on tap for Friday through the morning hours with a high of 40 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of snow showers through the morning hours. The high will be 37 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!