The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for scattered showers continuing through the overnight with a low of 41 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies to start off the work week with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 53 degrees.

Clouds will stick around through Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

A 60 percent chance of scattered rain and wintry mix storms is forecast for throughout the day on Tuesday. The high will be 47 degrees.

Rain continues through Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Rain and snow showers continue through Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of precipitation. The high will be 46 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday night with a low of 36 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be 46 degrees.

Showers continue into the morning hours of our Friday with a 30% chance of showers. Skies will clear through the late morning and afternoon hours. The high will be 45 degrees.

And the sunshine comes back as next weekend with mostly sunny skies next Saturday and Sunday. the high on Saturday will be 46 degrees with a high next Sunday of 47 degrees.

Have a great week!