The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 30 degrees.
Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of light rain and some snow mixed in with those showers. The high will be 47 degrees.
Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees.
Sunday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 53 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with a low will be 39 degrees.
Monday will be mostly sunny with a of 50 degrees.
Partly cloudy are forecast for Monday night with a low of 32 degrees.
The sunny skies stick around for our Tuesday with a high of 50 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.
Partly sunny skies and cooler on Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy through the morning with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be 53 degrees.
And for next Friday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be 45 degrees.
Have a great weekend!