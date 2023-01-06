The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight with a low of 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of light rain and some snow mixed in with those showers. The high will be 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be near 53 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with a low will be 39 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy are forecast for Monday night with a low of 32 degrees.

The sunny skies stick around for our Tuesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Partly sunny skies and cooler on Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy through the morning with a 20% chance of rain in the afternoon and evening hours. The high will be 53 degrees.

And for next Friday, mostly cloudy skies are forecast with a 50% chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be 45 degrees.

Have a great weekend!