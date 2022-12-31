The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for the showers to taper off just in time for the clock to strike midnight and bring in the New Year! The low tonight will be 46 degrees.

We will start off our 2023 with sunny skies and a high of 62 degrees!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Monday will be mostly sunny, with a high of 66 degrees.

Clouds will start to move back into the area Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 80% with a high of 68 degrees

Showers will continue through Tuesday night. The low will be 54 degrees.

Wednesday will have a 60% chance of showers and storms and a high of 64 degrees.

The sunny skies return next Thursday with a high of 50 degrees.

Temperatures start to cool down by Friday with a high of 48 degrees. There is a chance for spot showers especially in the higher elevations. The chance of rain is 30%.

And mostly cloudy skies on tap for next Saturday with ahigh of 50 degrees.

Have a great night and a have a Happy New Year!

