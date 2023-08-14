The Storm Team 11 Forecast: A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of Southwest Virginia and all of East Tennessee until 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tonight into the overnight and early morning with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds in excess of 65 mph and or 1-inch diameter hail. There will also be the potential for locally heavy rainfall which could result in localized flash flooding.

Seek higher ground if you experience high waters in your neighborhood. We could easily see one to two inches of rainfall through Tuesday morning. The low will be 68 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday morning with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Clearing skies are forecast for the afternoon. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 58 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high of 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 59 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 83 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 60 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 83. Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 85 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a hot high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a high of 88 degrees.

Have a great night!