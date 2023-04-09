A few weather alerts to be aware of this Easter Sunday:

A Frost Advisory will also be in effect for the overnight tonight as well. This will be in effect from 2AM to 9AM tomorrow morning.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for sunny skies are on tap for our Easter Sunday! Any Easter plans and the Food City Dirt Race look good to go! The high today will be 65 degrees.

Clear skies on tap for tonight with a chilly low of 35 degrees. A Frost Advisory will be in effect from 2AM until 9AM Monday morning.

We will be in for a dry week coming up as temperatures start to warm back up!

Monday will start off chilly and some areas may see some patchy frost early with the Frost Advisory still in effect until 9AM. But we will see sunny skies with a high of 67 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 38 degrees.

Tuesday we will see mostly sunny skies with a mild high of 72 degrees.

Tuesday night will be clear with a low of 42 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Wednesday with a mild high of 75 degrees.

Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 44 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warm with a high of 78 degrees.

We will start to see some clouds push back into the region on Friday with a high of 79 degrees. Showers will also start to move into the region Friday evening with a 40% chance of scattered showers.

And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of lingering Friday night showers. The high will be 80 degrees.

Have a great day and have a Happy Easter!