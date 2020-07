The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a low of 64.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and hot with a slight chance of a mountain shower or thunderstorm. High 90.

Saturday night fireworks for those that have them will be nice. Fair skies are forecast for the region with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. High 89.

Have a Happy 4th!