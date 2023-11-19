A High Wind Watch has already been issued for the Higher elevations and foothills of the east Tennessee Mountains. Winds are expected to be 25-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. This will be in effect until Tuesday at 4 PM.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies this evening with clouds increasing through the overnight. The low will be 35 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy throughout the day. Winds will really start to pick up in the afternoon ahead of an approaching frontal boundary. A High Wind Watch has already been issued for the higher elevations and foothills of the east Tennessee Mountains. Winds are expected to be 25-40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph in those regions. This will be in effect until Tuesday at 4 PM. The high will be 60 degrees.

Showers start to move in Monday night with a low of 48 degrees as winds still stay gusty.

As the front moves through our region, it could impact Thanksgiving travel plans for Tuesday into Wednesday.

Rain, clouds and windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday with an 80% chance of rain. Rain can be heavy at times. The high on Tuesday will be 59 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night as rain continues. The low will be 43 degrees.

Showers will become much more scattered on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and a 40% chance of rain. Cooler air will also start to push into the region. The high will be chilly at 49 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night as rain starts to taper off. The low will be 34 degrees.

For Thanksgiving, mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures are on tap with a chilly high of 52 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Passing clouds are forecast for Black Friday with a cool high of 53 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a 30% chance of a few spot showers through the day. The high will be 54 degrees.

And for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with increasing clouds in the late afternoon ahead of some showers moving in Sunday evening. The high will be 54 degrees with a 40% chance of scattered evening showers.

Have a great rest of the weekend and a wonderful start to the workweek.