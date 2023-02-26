The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 48 degrees.

Wind Advisories have been issued for most of the region and are in effect from 7 a.m. tomorrow morning until 10 p.m. tomorrow night.

Monday will start off partly cloudy with widespread showers rolling in through the afternoon and evening hours. The chance of rain is 70% with a high of 70 degrees.

Showers will start to move out late Monday night into early Tuesday morning. The low will be 47 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with a high near 66 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 72 degrees. Clouds will start to thicken up in the late afternoon ahead of showers moving in starting in the late evening.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 60% chance of rain. The low will be 53 degrees.

Clouds, scattered showers and thunderstorms are back on Thursday with a high of 64 degrees. The chance of rain on Thursday is 80%.

We keep cloudy skies with showers and thunderstorms Thursday night into Friday. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The low Thursday night will be 52 degrees with a high on Friday of 60 degrees. The chance of rain is 80% both Thursday night and Friday.

Colder air will move into the area with the rain changing to snow late Friday into Saturday. The low Friday night will be 34 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy with a high of 52 degrees.

And partly cloudy skies on tap for next Sunday with a 30% chance of flurries.

Have a great start to the workweek!