The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for the rest of your Friday and into the overnight tonight. The low will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with pleasant temperatures. The high will be 80 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast on Sunday with a high of 80 degrees.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 53 degrees.

And we will start off the next work week with warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies. The high will be 82 degrees.

Monday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with warm temperatures are on tap. The high will be 82 degrees.

Fair skies are on tap for Tuesday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 81 degrees.

Mainly clear skies on tap for Wednesday night with a low of 55 degrees.

And we will keep the mostly sunny skies next Thursday with a mild high of 81 degrees.

Have a great Friday and a wonderful weekend.