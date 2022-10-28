The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 41 degrees.

Looking like a great day to spend outside on Saturday but a boundary pushing its way into the area late in the afternoon on Sunday will be bring some showers.

Mostly sunny skies on Saturday with a mild high of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on Saturday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Sunday will be nice to start with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain in the evening. The high will be 64 degrees.

Scattered showers will stick around through the overnight Sunday with a low of 48 degrees. The chance of rain will be 60%.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Halloween with a 30% chance of rain in the morning. The high will be 67 degrees.

For those heading out trick-or-treating Halloween night, things are looking good out there to get some candy as skies clear off in the late afternoon. the low will be 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 64 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 66 degrees and a 30% chance of rain.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday with a 40% chance of rain and a high of 70 degrees.

And for next Friday, looking at partly cloudy skies with a high of 70 degrees.