Freeze Warning in effect for the region overnight from midnight until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low near 21 degrees. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the entire region from midnight tonight until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Sunday with a high near 42 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 20 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible again across most of the region.

We welcome in the spring season on Monday with mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures with a high near 51 degrees. Spring officially starts at 5:24 p.m.!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Tuesday with a high of 57 degrees.

Clouds continue to thicken through Tuesday night with a low of 33 degrees.

Showers are back in the forecast on Wednesday. Showers will move into the region in the morning and taper off through the evening. The high will be 58 degrees.

We keep a 20% chance of showers in the forecast through Wednesday night. The low will be 43 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. The high will be 72 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. The high will be 76 degrees.

Showers continue into next Saturday morning with a 40% chance of showers. Clouds will start to decrease through the afternoon. The high will be 70 degrees.

Have a great night!