The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold start to our Wednesday as a Freeze Warning is still in effect for most of Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee until 11 AM. Today will be sunny and cool with a high of 51 degrees.

It will be very cold tonight with a low near 24 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible again tonight across most of the region.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a mild high of 60 degrees.

We will see an increase in clouds Thursday night with a few showers moving in early Friday morning. The low will be near 42 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Friday night as showers start to taper off. The low will be 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a few snow flurries possible in the morning. The high of 47 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 23 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible across most of the region.

Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Sunday with a high near 43 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 23 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible again across most of the region.

Monday will be sunny and cool with a high near 51 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 30 degrees.

There is currently s system that has the possibility of bringing a chance of rain and snow showers to the area on Tuesday. The chance of precipitation as of now is 40% with a high of 47 degrees.

Have a great day everybody and stay warm!