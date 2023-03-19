Freeze Warning in effect for the region through the overnight tonight. This is valid from 9 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. tomorrow morning.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold temperatures tonight with a low of 17 degrees. A Freeze Warning is in effect overnight from 9 p.m. tonight until 11 a.m. Monday morning.

After a frosty start to our Monday, mostly sunny skies and cool temperatures are forecast with a high of 50 degrees. We welcome in the spring season at 5:24 p.m.!

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Tuesday with a high of 58 degrees.

Clouds continue to thicken through Tuesday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Showers are back in the forecast on Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. Showers will move into the region in the morning and taper off through the evening. The high will be 57 degrees.

We keep a 30% chance of lingering showers in the forecast through Wednesday night. The low will be 45 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 20% chance of an isolated shower. The high will be 74 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 60% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms possible in the evening. The high will be 77 degrees.

Showers continue into Saturday morning with a 40% chance of showers. Clouds will start to decrease through the afternoon. The high will be 64 degrees.

We dry out next Sunday with mostly sunny skies with a high of 66 degrees.

Have a great night and a great start to the work week!