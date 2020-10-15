A Freeze Watch has been issued for Friday night. Rain tonight with cold air Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast:

Increasing cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of rain. Low 48.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday morning with a 30% chance of scattered showers. A cold front will push through the region which will bring clearing skies and sunshine for the afternoon. It will be breezy and colder with a high near 57.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Friday night. Clear skies are forecast with a frost and possible freeze. Low 33.

Partly cloudy skies return Saturday with a cool high of 60 degrees.

