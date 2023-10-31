A Freeze Warning is in effect for the region’s first freeze of the season. Gradual clearing skies are forecast for overnight with a low of 25 degrees.

Sunny skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday. The high will be cold at 44 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 30s.

Fair skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday night with a freeze and frost. The low will be 24 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and cool with a high of 52 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high of 60 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a mild high of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of rain late. The high will be 65 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The low will be 43 with a high on Monday near 68 degrees.

Showers will move into the area Monday night and Tuesday. The chance of rain on Tuesday is 60%. The low Monday night will be 48 with a high on Tuesday near 60 degrees.

Have a great night!