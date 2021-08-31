A Flood Watch continues for the area – Rainfall could become locally heavy late tonight

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps clouds, rain, and a few thunderstorms in the area tonight and tomorrow as the remnants of Ida move through the region.

A Flood Watch remains in effect through tomorrow afternoon. We could see as much as one to maybe two inches of rain across the area tonight and early tomorrow.

A Wind Advisory also remains in effect for the mountains of east Tennessee and for parts of western North Carolina. As the remnants of Ida move over the area, winds could gust to as high as 50 mph in some of the higher elevations due to the circulation with what is left of Ida.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy with an 80% chance of rain and some thunderstorms. Rainfall could become heavy at times late tonight. The low will be 67 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with an 80% chance of rain and a few thunderstorms. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Variable cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers early. The low will be mild at 60 degrees.

High pressure will bring a beautiful day to the area on Thursday with plenty of sunshine and a high near 77 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Thursday night with a cool low of 52 degrees.

Friday will be beautiful with partly cloudy skies and a high of 82 degrees.

Fair skies are in the forecast for Friday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees.

Look for partly cloudy skies Saturday night with a mild low of 58 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area on Sunday into Monday. That system could bring a few scattered showers to the area. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of showers. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday with the rain chance both days at 30%. The high temperatures both days will be pleasant at 83 degrees with overnight low temperatures in the lower 60’s.

Have a great night!