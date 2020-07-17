A few showers possible overnight with another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon – Hot and Humid!

The Storm Team 11 Forecast keeps partly cloudy skies overnight with a 30% chance of a few scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. Low 70.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 50% chance of afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms. We can’t rule out a morning shower or storm. High 90.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. Low 70.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 90.

