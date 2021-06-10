A few showers overnight – Showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Friday

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for variable cloudy skies tonight with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low near 68 to 70 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms anytime of the day. Rainfall could be locally at times which could result in localized flash flooding. High 78 to 80 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible Friday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 64 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and early evening. The high will be 86 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night and Monday with a low of 63 and a high on Monday near 86 degrees.

Our next weather system will bring a round of scattered showers and thunderstorms to the region Tuesday afternoon and evening. The high will be 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday with a low near 56 and a high on Wednesday near 78 degrees.

Thursday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 80 degrees.

Have a great night!