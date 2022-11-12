The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies and scattered showers for Saturday night with a cold low of 29 degrees. We have a 30% chance of scattered showers, and some areas may see a wintery mix late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy and cold with a high of 41 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 25 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 49 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the upper 30’s.

Clouds begin to increase late Monday night with a low of 29 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain. Rain could be mixed with snow at times. The high will be 43 degrees.

We could see a little rain and snow Tuesday night with a low near 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 48 degrees.

We are looking at partly cloudy skies on Thursday with a chilly high of 46 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 40% chance of flurries and showers. The high will be 47 degrees.

As for next Saturday, looking at partly cloudy skies with a high of 50 degrees.