A couple of weather alerts before we get to the forecast:

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the East Tennessee Mountains. These regions can see sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50mph. This is in effect until 2PM.

And a Freeze Warning is in effect for the region through the overnight tonight. This goes into effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies for your Saint Patrick’s Day with an 80% chance of rain. The high will be 61 degrees. Winds will pick up through the morning. A wind advisory is in effect for the East Tennessee Mountains sustained winds of 15-30 mph with gusts up to 50mph.

We keep the cloudy skies through Friday night as the showers and clouds push out. The low will be 32 degrees. A freeze watch is in effect from 3am-9am Saturday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies and gusty winds are forecast for Saturday with a high of 49 degrees.

Clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 22 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible across most of the region.

Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures are forecast for Sunday with a high near 42 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 21 degrees. A freeze and frost will be possible again across most of the region.

We welcome in the Spring season on Monday with sunny skies and cool temperatures with a high near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 26 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Tuesday with a high of 55 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures on tap for Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees.

And for next Thursday, Mostly cloudy skies and warm temperatures are forecast with a high of 67 degrees and a 20% chance of a quick shower.

Have a Happy Saint Patrick’s Day everybody!