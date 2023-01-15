The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds through the overnight tonight with a low of 24 degrees.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a high of 53 degrees.

Clouds start to stream back into the area for Monday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

We will keep a 40% chance of rain through the overnight on Tuesday night with a low of 45 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of spot showers. The high will be 63 degrees.

Cloudy skies remain in the forecast through Wednesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Thursday we will see a 60% chance of rain with cloudy skies. The high will be 65 degrees.

Friday will be mostly sunny with a high of 52 degrees.

The sunny skies will continue into our Saturday with a high of 51 degrees.

And we will see showers make their way back into the region next Sunday afternoon and evening. The high will be 54 degrees with a 50% chance of rain.

Have a great week!