The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies tonight with a low of 22 degrees. It will be breezy outside with northwest winds at 5 miles per hour.

Mostly sunny skies in the forecast for tomorrow with a chilly high of 45 degrees.

Mostly clear skies in the forecast tomorrow night with a low of 27 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast on Friday with a high of 57 degrees.

On Friday Night rain starts to make its way back into the area. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers late and a low of 43 degrees.

Widespread showers in the forecast on Saturday with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 60 degrees.

Showers taper off Saturday evening into Saturday Night. Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast with a low of 37 degrees.

Partly sunny skies in the forecast on Sunday with a high of 60 degrees.

Sunday Night clouds increase, and showers move back into the area late. The low will be 42 degrees.

Widespread showers in the forecast on Monday with a 60 percent chance of showers and mostly cloudy skies. The high will be 57 degrees.

The showers continue on Tuesday with a 50 percent chance of showers and a high near 64 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and showers in the forecast for next Wednesday with a 50 percent chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

Have a great night!