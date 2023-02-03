The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for clear skies and cold tonight with a low of 17 degrees.

Saturday will be a very cold to start, but temperatures will warm up to 48 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 28 degrees.

The sunny skies continue through Sunday with a high of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 30 degrees.

We start off the next work week with mostly sunny skies on Monday with a high of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 34 degrees.

Clouds and sun on tap for Tuesday with a high of 62 degrees.

Clouds start to push into the region Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Showers make their way back into the forecast on Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers and a high of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 65 degrees.

And for next Friday, a 20% chance of scattered showers and a high of 58 degrees.

Have a great night!