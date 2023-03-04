The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies and chilly temperatures tonight with a low near 34 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high near 65 degrees.

Clear skies with chilly temperatures on tap for Sunday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with a high near 73 degrees.

We will see clouds start to push back into the area Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Scattered showers start to move into the region late Monday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Wednesday with a cool high of 52 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a 50% chance of rain moving in Thursday evening with a high of 55 degrees.

A 50% chance of rain on Friday with a high of 49 degrees.

And for next Saturday a 60% chance of rain with a high of 58 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!