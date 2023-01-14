The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low will of 16 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a high of 43 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday night and Monday with a low of 36 and a high on Monday near 52 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night. The low will be 41 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy Tuesday with a 60% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 56 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 43 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a high of 62 degrees.

Wednesday clouds start to .

Thursday we will see a 60% chance of scattered showers with a high of 60.

Friday and next Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Have a great rest of the weekend!