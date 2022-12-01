The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly clear skies in the forecast tonight with a low of 27 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies in the forecast on Friday with a high of 57 degrees.

On Friday Night rain starts to make its way back into the area. Mostly cloudy with a 60 percent chance of showers late and a low of 43 degrees.

Widespread showers in the forecast on Saturday with a 60 percent chance of showers. The high will be 58 degrees with a northwest winf 5-10 mph.

Showers taper off Saturday evening into Saturday Night. Partly cloudy skies in the forecast with a low of 32 degrees.

Partly sunny skies in the forecast on Sunday with a high of 53 degrees.

Sunday Night clouds increase, and showers move back into the area late. The low will be 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for our Monday. The high will be 57 degrees.

The showers continue on Tuesday with a 60 percent chance of showers and a high near 59 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies and showers in the forecast for next Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

And partly cloudy with a high of 50 degrees on tap for next Thursday.

