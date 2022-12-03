The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls partly cloudy skies in the forecast for tonight with a low of 32 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy with a high near 50 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 33 degrees.

Monday will start partly cloudy with an afternoon high near 53 degrees. Clouds will increase through the late afternoon and the evening with a chance of rain late.

Cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday night with a 30% chance of scattered showers. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday night with widespread rain. The low will be 47 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

We keep cloudy skies Wednesday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 66 degrees.

We will keep cloudy skies with a chance of scattered showers. The low will be 54 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy and mild with a 40% chance of rain in the morning and clearing skies in the afternoon. The high will be 62 degrees.

And as for next Saturday, partly cloudy skies in the forecast with a high of 55 degrees.

Have a great rest of the weekend!