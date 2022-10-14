(WJHL) — The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for sunny skies today with a mild high of 66 degrees on Friday.
Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Friday night with a low near 44 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Saturday with a high of 76 degrees. Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 50 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be mild at 69 degrees.
Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night and Monday. The chance of rain is 40% Sunday night and 20% on Monday. The low Sunday night will be 50 with a high on Monday near 61 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 32 degrees.
Look for a mix of sun and clouds Tuesday with a high of 50 degrees. The higher elevations will stay in the 40s.
Fair skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a frost and freeze. The low will be 27 degrees.
Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 50 degrees.
Thursday will be partly cloudy and chilly with a high of 54 degrees.
Have a great Friday!