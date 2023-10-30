For your Halloween forecast, we will see a few showers from Monday’s rain linger into early Tuesday morning. We start off Halloween with a 20% rain chance and mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s as you head out the door.

We will see skies clear through the late morning and afternoon. Temperatures will stay cool with a high of 51 degrees.

For those trick-or-treating on Halloween night, skies will be clear and temperatures will be chilly. Be prepared to wear some extra layers under your costume as temperatures fall into the upper 30s in the evening.

Skies will stay clear overnight and temperatures will drop very quickly. The low Halloween night will surely send a chill down your spine as we are expecting the first widespread freeze of the year. That low will be 26 degrees.

From all of us at News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities, have a happy and safe Halloween!