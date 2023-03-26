The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for mostly sunny skies and mild temperatures today with a high of 74 degrees. North Carolina mountains may see a quick sprinkle through the morning hours, but clouds will clear throughout the day.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a 40% chance of a few scattered showers. The high will be 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a slight chance of rain. The low will be 40 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a slight chance of a shower in the evening. The high will be 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with chilly low temperatures. The low will be 35 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high near 62 degrees.

Skies will be partly cloudy to cloudy Wednesday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Sun and clouds on tap for Thursday with a high of 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday night with a low of 48 degrees.

partly cloudy skies continue through Friday as clouds push back into the region in the late afternoon and through the evening. The high will be 74 degrees.

Showers continue as we take a look at next Saturday with a 60% chance of rain in the forecast. The high will be 71 degrees.

Have a great day!