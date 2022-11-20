The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies in the forecast for Sunday night with a very chilly low of 20 degrees.

Sunny skies in the forecast on Monday with a high of 50 degrees. Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Monday night with a low of 28 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast on Tuesday with a high of 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Tuesday night with a low of around 35 degrees.

Partly sunny skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 60 degrees.

For Thanksgiving Day looking at partly cloudy skies with a high of 62 degrees.

Thanksgiving night Looking at mostly cloudy skies with a low of 43 degrees.

On Black Friday, shoppers will unfortunately have a soggy day on tap. The high will be 50 degrees with a 60% chance of rain.

The showers continue into early Saturday morning with a 50% chance of rain that may turn into snow. Luckily, storms will be moving out early and clouds will decrease throughout the afternoon. The high will be 53 degrees.

And as for next Sunday, partly cloudy skies with a high of 49 degrees.

Have a great start to the work week!