The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 52 degrees.

Saturday will be partly cloudy and warm with an afternoon high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night as high pressure dominates the area. The low will be mild at 54 degrees.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and warm with a high of 84 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Monday will start partly cloudy with an increase in clouds through the late afternoon. We have a 20% chance of rain late Monday. The high Monday will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Monday night and Tuesday. The chance of rain Tuesday is 60%. The low Monday night will be 52 with a high on Tuesday cooler at 67 degrees.

Cool air moves back into the area the middle of next week.

Clearing skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low near 39 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 62 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 37 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high near 66.

Clear skies and cool temperatures are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 40 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and mild with a high of 70 degrees.

Have a great night!