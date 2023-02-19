Weather threats: Flood Warnings extended along the Clinch River in Hancock County Tennessee due to rain from Thursday night. River heights will crested last night, could lead to moderate flooding along the river. Warnings are valid until afternoon.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for sun and clouds on tap for today with a high of 59 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 38 degrees.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers and a high of 60 degrees.

Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a low of 47 degrees.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 64 degrees.

Scattered showers linger through Tuesday night with a low of 50 degrees.

The scattered showers continue through Wednesday with a 30% chance of showers. The high will be 74 degrees.

Thursday calls for a 40% of morning showers with peeks of sun in the afternoon. The high will be 75 degrees.

Mostly sunny skies on tap for Friday with a cooler high of 57 degrees.

And for next Saturday, mostly cloudy skies on tap with a 50% chance of rain and a high of 62 degrees.

Have a great rest of weekend!