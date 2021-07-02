A beautiful July 4th holiday weekend on the way with plenty of sunshine, low humidity and comfortable temperatures

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with fair skies late. Low 54 degrees.

Saturday will be a beautiful day with partly cloudy skies and a high near 79 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds for your 4th of July celebrations Sunday with a high near 85 degrees.

The heat and humidity will return to the area next week along with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. We will also keep a close eye on the track of Hurricane Elsa.

Monday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high near 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a low of 65 degrees.

We could see a few isolated showers or thunderstorms on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies. The high will be hot at 92 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Tuesday night and Wednesday as moisture increase across the area. The low Tuesday night will be 66 degrees.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be warm at 89 degrees.

We will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday and Friday of next week. The rain chance both days will be 60%. The high on Thursday will be 86 with a high on Friday near 85 degrees. Overnight low temperatures will be in the middle and upper 60’s.

Have a great holiday weekend!