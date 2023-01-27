The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight with a low of 25 degrees.

It is going to be a beautiful day tomorrow! Partly cloudy skies on tap with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday night the clouds start to increase with showers moving in late. The low will be 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50 degrees.  

Sunday night we will continue see scattered showers with a low of 39 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy once again on Monday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Clouds will stick around through Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

A 70 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers is forecast for throughout the day on Tuesday. The high will be 45 degrees.

Rain continues through Tuesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 48 degrees.

Rain continues through Wednesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be a chilly 39 degrees.

And the sunshine comes back next Friday, but temperatures will still be on the chilly side with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great weekend everybody!