The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight with a low of 25 degrees.

It is going to be a beautiful day tomorrow! Partly cloudy skies on tap with a high of 54 degrees.

Saturday night the clouds start to increase with showers moving in late. The low will be 32 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sunday night we will continue see scattered showers with a low of 39 degrees.

Skies will be cloudy once again on Monday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Clouds will stick around through Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.

A 70 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers is forecast for throughout the day on Tuesday. The high will be 45 degrees.

Rain continues through Tuesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Showers continue through Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 48 degrees.

Rain continues through Wednesday night with a low of 30 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be a chilly 39 degrees.

And the sunshine comes back next Friday, but temperatures will still be on the chilly side with a high of 46 degrees.

Have a great weekend everybody!