The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for clear skies and chilly temperatures tonight with a low of 25 degrees.
It is going to be a beautiful day tomorrow! Partly cloudy skies on tap with a high of 54 degrees.
Saturday night the clouds start to increase with showers moving in late. The low will be 32 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 50 degrees.
Sunday night we will continue see scattered showers with a low of 39 degrees.
Skies will be cloudy once again on Monday with a 40 percent chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.
Clouds will stick around through Monday night with a low of 37 degrees.
A 70 percent chance of scattered rain and snow showers is forecast for throughout the day on Tuesday. The high will be 45 degrees.
Rain continues through Tuesday night with a low of 30 degrees.
Showers continue through Wednesday with a 60 percent chance of rain and a high of 48 degrees.
Rain continues through Wednesday night with a low of 30 degrees.
Mostly cloudy skies on tap for Thursday with a 70 percent chance of rain and snow showers. The high will be a chilly 39 degrees.
And the sunshine comes back next Friday, but temperatures will still be on the chilly side with a high of 46 degrees.
Have a great weekend everybody!